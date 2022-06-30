Insider Selling: 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) CFO Sells $96,525.72 in Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 5,059 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $96,525.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,346.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MASS opened at $20.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.82. 908 Devices Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 17.08 and a current ratio of 17.78. The firm has a market cap of $640.07 million, a P/E ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 1.62.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 56.68%. 908 Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in 908 Devices in the first quarter worth $76,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in 908 Devices by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in 908 Devices by 960.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in 908 Devices by 30.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

908 Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.