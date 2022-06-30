Insider Selling: Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Insider Sells 37,352 Shares of Stock

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) insider M Scot Roberts sold 37,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $448,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at $212,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
ALT opened at $11.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.98. Altimmune, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $17.26. The company has a market capitalization of $508.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.44.
Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 43.28% and a negative net margin of 2,819.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on ALT shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.
Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
