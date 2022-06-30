Insider Selling: Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Insider Sells 37,352 Shares of Stock

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) insider M Scot Roberts sold 37,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $448,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at $212,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ALT opened at $11.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.98. Altimmune, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $17.26. The company has a market capitalization of $508.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.44.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 43.28% and a negative net margin of 2,819.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,295,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,012 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Altimmune by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,816,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,065,000 after purchasing an additional 83,160 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Altimmune by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,181,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 225,799 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Altimmune by 877.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 957,330 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Altimmune by 36.4% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 846,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 225,940 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALT shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

