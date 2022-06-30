Insider Selling: Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Insider Sells $64,055.00 in Stock

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $64,055.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AMED opened at $110.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $101.61 and a one year high of $276.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.10.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $545.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.44.

Amedisys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.