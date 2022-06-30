Insider Selling: Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) CEO Sells 2,700,000 Shares of Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) CEO Adam D. Goldstein sold 2,700,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $11,016,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ACHR stock opened at $2.92 on Thursday. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $10.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 20.90 and a current ratio of 20.90.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHR. Greycroft LP acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,853,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Archer Aviation by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,306,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568,451 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,444,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Archer Aviation by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,155,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,936 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Archer Aviation by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,176,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Archer Aviation to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.70.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

