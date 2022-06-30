Insider Selling: Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CFO Sells $87,500.00 in Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,972.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.98. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $16.60.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.77 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 100.20%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,914,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 30.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,115,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,066,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,332,000 after purchasing an additional 821,201 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,642,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,792,000 after purchasing an additional 563,750 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 122.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 894,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,916,000 after purchasing an additional 493,000 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

