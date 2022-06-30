Insider Selling: The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Insider Sells 1,512 Shares of Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $334,000.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,203.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hershey stock opened at $218.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.21 and a 200-day moving average of $208.24. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $167.80 and a one year high of $231.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $332.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 46.27%.

Several analysts have commented on HSY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,405,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $619,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

