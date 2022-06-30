Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) Director Christopher Causey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.79, for a total value of $1,183,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,833.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher Causey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 26th, Christopher Causey sold 5,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $1,117,700.00.

UTHR stock opened at $238.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.00. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $243.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 8.54.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $2.07. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 38.87%. The firm had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on UTHR shares. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 243.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

