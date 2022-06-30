Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Receives $51.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.40.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.
In related news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 262,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,081.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of INSM opened at $20.07 on Monday. Insmed has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $34.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.
Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.11. Insmed had a negative net margin of 217.35% and a negative return on equity of 108.20%. The business had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Insmed will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Insmed (Get Rating)
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
