Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 388,797 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $19,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.3% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 24,565 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 22.5% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 12,897 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 26.8% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 69,729 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 14,724 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.2% in the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 194,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC stock opened at $37.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.93. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.72.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.