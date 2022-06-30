Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $1,162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,047,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,960,389.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,136,000.00.
- On Tuesday, June 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,154,200.00.
- On Friday, June 17th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $1,133,000.00.
- On Wednesday, June 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $1,134,800.00.
- On Monday, June 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $1,089,600.00.
- On Friday, June 10th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $1,126,400.00.
- On Monday, June 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $1,217,400.00.
- On Thursday, June 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $1,208,000.00.
- On Wednesday, May 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $1,131,400.00.
- On Monday, May 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $1,153,000.00.
Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $57.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.88 and a 200 day moving average of $65.76. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.18 and a 52 week high of $82.83.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 193.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 96,795 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 909.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 38,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 34,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.
Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
- Why Hershey’s May Deliver a Sweet Surprise This Earnings Season
- Conn’s Stock is Getting Cheap
- It’s Time To Rotate Out Of McCormick & Company
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.