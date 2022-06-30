Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $1,162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,047,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,960,389.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Thursday, June 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,136,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,154,200.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $1,133,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $1,134,800.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $1,089,600.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $1,126,400.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $1,217,400.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $1,208,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $1,131,400.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $1,153,000.00.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $57.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.88 and a 200 day moving average of $65.76. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.18 and a 52 week high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.34 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 3.09%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 193.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 96,795 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 909.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 38,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 34,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.