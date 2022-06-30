Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,087,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,570,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $1,162,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,154,200.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $1,133,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $1,134,800.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $1,089,600.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $1,126,400.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $1,217,400.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $1,208,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $1,131,400.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $1,153,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $57.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.76. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.18 and a 12-month high of $82.83. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

IBKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 692.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

