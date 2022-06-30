International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,452,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,748,364,000 after purchasing an additional 924,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,090,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,122 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,611,000 after acquiring an additional 951,417 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,018,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,001,895,000 after acquiring an additional 261,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $1,025,028,000. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.25.

NYSE IBM opened at $140.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $147.50.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 108.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

