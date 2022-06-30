Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSYGet Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. HSBC cut shares of Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,604 ($81.02) to GBX 6,236 ($76.51) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,500 ($79.74) to GBX 6,080 ($74.59) in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6,105.33.

OTCMKTS IKTSY opened at $53.22 on Thursday. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $80.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.86.

About Intertek Group (Get Rating)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

