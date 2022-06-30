Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP Sells $3,923,900.00 in Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
INTU stock opened at $389.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $109.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $396.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $481.80.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 25,762.0% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 126,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 126,234 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Intuit by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 4,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.56.
Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
