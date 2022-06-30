Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP Sells $3,923,900.00 in Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

INTU stock opened at $389.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $109.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $396.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $481.80.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 25,762.0% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 126,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 126,234 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Intuit by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 4,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.56.

Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.