Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $14,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 568.3% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after buying an additional 29,198 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 36,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.24.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $202.59 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.83 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $72.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.92 and a 200-day moving average of $272.89.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

