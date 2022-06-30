Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Major Shareholder Buys $75,500.00 in Stock

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) major shareholder Steven H. Rosen acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $75,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,946,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,959,302.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE IVC opened at $1.36 on Thursday. Invacare Co. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $8.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.81.
Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The health services provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.26). Invacare had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $200.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.34 million. Research analysts anticipate that Invacare Co. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.
About Invacare (Get Rating)
Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and Küschall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.
