Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Major Shareholder Buys $75,500.00 in Stock

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) major shareholder Steven H. Rosen acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $75,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,946,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,959,302.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE IVC opened at $1.36 on Thursday. Invacare Co. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $8.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.81.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The health services provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.26). Invacare had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $200.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.34 million. Research analysts anticipate that Invacare Co. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Invacare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Invacare in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Invacare by 546.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 337,320 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in Invacare by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,139,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 109,417 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Invacare by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 108,431 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 55,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and Küschall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

