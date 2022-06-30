Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 8th

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 40.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a payout ratio of 96.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.7%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $14.26 on Thursday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $40.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.59.

Invesco Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:IVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.30. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 180.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IVR shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 196.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 33,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 22,222 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 14,638 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 48,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 17,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 94,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 21,204 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

