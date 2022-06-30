Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.50 to $18.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on IVZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Invesco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.05.

Get Invesco alerts:

NYSE IVZ opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.85. Invesco has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $27.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 250,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $5,866,454.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Terry Vacheron bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,556,190 shares of company stock worth $53,349,766 over the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the first quarter worth $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco (Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.