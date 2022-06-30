Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAN. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 22,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TAN opened at $69.32 on Thursday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $55.54 and a 1 year high of $101.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.16.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

