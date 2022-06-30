Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for KLA (KLAC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of KLA (NASDAQ: KLAC) recently:

6/29/2022 – KLA had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $430.00 to $410.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2022 – KLA had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $360.00 to $345.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/20/2022 – KLA was given a new $425.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore ISI.

6/17/2022 – KLA had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $440.00 to $375.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/31/2022 – KLA was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/26/2022 – KLA had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $385.00 to $352.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/23/2022 – KLA was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/10/2022 – KLA was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $320.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $287.44 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $335.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.81. The company has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in KLA by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

