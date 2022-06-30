IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Short Interest Down 98.5% in June

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the May 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:CSML opened at $30.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.80. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

