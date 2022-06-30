iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,942 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.39% of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $27,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 471,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,190,000 after buying an additional 34,728 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 74,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 12,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.02. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $61.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.