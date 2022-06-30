iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $59.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.19. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

