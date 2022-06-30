iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $9,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $53.70 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $50.55 and a one year high of $68.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.34.

