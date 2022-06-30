iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1,029.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000.

NYSEARCA:IYY opened at $93.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.41. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $88.73 and a 12-month high of $118.98.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

