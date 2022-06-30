iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 166.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,271.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000.

FLOT opened at $50.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.52. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

