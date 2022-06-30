iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,227 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MBS ETF worth $16,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,875.0% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of MBB stock opened at $96.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.89. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $108.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.