iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decline of 78.5% from the May 31st total of 5,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,472,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
ACWX stock opened at $45.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.96. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $44.07 and a 1-year high of $58.56.
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.837 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.82.
