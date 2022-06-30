iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decline of 78.5% from the May 31st total of 5,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,472,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ACWX stock opened at $45.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.96. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $44.07 and a 1-year high of $58.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.837 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 776.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

