iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,482 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,534,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,902,000 after purchasing an additional 869,754 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,097,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,876,000 after purchasing an additional 253,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,728,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,847,000 after buying an additional 580,751 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,250,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,628,000 after buying an additional 1,056,149 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 280.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,065,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,181,000 after buying an additional 1,522,605 shares during the period.

IWB opened at $209.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.22. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $199.56 and a 12 month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

