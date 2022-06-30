iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,950 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $382.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $401.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $433.95. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

