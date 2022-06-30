iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Wedbush Securities Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.2% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after buying an additional 2,410,956 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,758,000 after buying an additional 1,128,418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,956,000 after buying an additional 54,252 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,187,247,000.

IVV opened at $382.34 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $433.95.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

