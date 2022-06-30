iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 620,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,299 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 20.2% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $281,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cordant Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $382.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $401.87 and a 200-day moving average of $433.95. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

