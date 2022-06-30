iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 77.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 620,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,501,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 143,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $382.34 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.95.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

