iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITA. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,695,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 665.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 139,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,332,000 after purchasing an additional 121,231 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,233,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $5,747,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 98,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 42,885 shares during the period.

ITA opened at $97.40 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.31.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

