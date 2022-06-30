Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Shares of ISDR opened at $24.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.51. Issuer Direct has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $33.06. The firm has a market cap of $93.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Issuer Direct will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

