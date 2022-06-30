iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Gap Up to $20.97

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.97, but opened at $21.73. iTeos Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.16, with a volume of 275 shares trading hands.
Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.
The company has a market capitalization of $714.37 million, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.53.
In other news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $366,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,263 shares in the company, valued at $837,001.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aaron I. Davis sold 338,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $6,168,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,154,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,311,558.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 825,671 shares of company stock worth $18,681,851. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $183,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 56.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 50,521 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 101.1% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 68,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 34,638 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $550,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITOS)
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
