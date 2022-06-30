iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Gap Up to $20.97

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.97, but opened at $21.73. iTeos Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.16, with a volume of 275 shares trading hands.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $714.37 million, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.53.

iTeos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ITOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $152.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.30 million. On average, analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $366,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,263 shares in the company, valued at $837,001.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aaron I. Davis sold 338,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $6,168,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,154,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,311,558.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 825,671 shares of company stock worth $18,681,851. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $183,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 56.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 50,521 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 101.1% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 68,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 34,638 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $550,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.