ITV (LON:ITV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $64.12

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 64.12 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 64.66 ($0.79), with a volume of 2007263 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.78 ($0.82).

ITV has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 64 ($0.79) to GBX 66 ($0.81) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 93 ($1.14) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 114 ($1.40).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 70.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 90.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.93.

In other ITV news, insider Andrew Cosslett acquired 301,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £208,303.41 ($255,555.65).

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

