ITV plc (LON:ITV) Insider Andrew Cosslett Buys 301,889 Shares

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) insider Andrew Cosslett acquired 301,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £208,303.41 ($255,555.65).

LON:ITV opened at GBX 66.78 ($0.82) on Thursday. ITV plc has a 1-year low of GBX 64.36 ($0.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 130.90 ($1.61). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 70.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 90.45. The firm has a market cap of £2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

ITV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on ITV from GBX 64 ($0.79) to GBX 66 ($0.81) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas lowered ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on ITV from GBX 95 ($1.17) to GBX 85 ($1.04) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ITV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 114 ($1.40).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

