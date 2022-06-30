Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.45-$7.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.80 billion-$32.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.67 billion. Jabil also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.94-$2.34 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Strong Buy and a consensus target price of $74.80.

NYSE JBL opened at $51.99 on Thursday. Jabil has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $72.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Jabil had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 5.50%.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,055,589 shares in the company, valued at $127,857,635.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,203 shares of company stock worth $1,166,176. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Jabil during the first quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Jabil by 223.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Jabil during the first quarter worth $227,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Jabil during the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

