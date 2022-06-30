Jack Nielsen Sells 11,528 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Jack Nielsen sold 11,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $600,147.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,836,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,715,331.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jack Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Jack Nielsen sold 86,209 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $4,514,765.33.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Jack Nielsen sold 30,177 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $1,573,428.78.

On Monday, April 18th, Jack Nielsen sold 4,195 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $218,727.30.

On Thursday, April 14th, Jack Nielsen sold 13,668 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $711,829.44.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Jack Nielsen sold 19,955 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $998,747.75.

On Thursday, April 7th, Jack Nielsen sold 5,266 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $264,616.50.

On Monday, April 4th, Jack Nielsen sold 1,027 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $51,350.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Jack Nielsen sold 2,375 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $118,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Jack Nielsen sold 27,851 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $1,399,234.24.

Shares of Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $50.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.10 and a beta of 0.63. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $54.00.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $85.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.77 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1,065.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HRMY shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

