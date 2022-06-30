Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Receives C$44.28 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$44.28.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JWEL shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$39.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Jamieson Wellness from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

Shares of TSE JWEL opened at C$35.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.64. Jamieson Wellness has a 1 year low of C$32.02 and a 1 year high of C$41.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$34.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Jamieson Wellness’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.