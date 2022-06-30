Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $28.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.70.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $23.57 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.41. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.46.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.11). Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JHG. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 28,272,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,755,000 after buying an additional 4,570,336 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 439.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,529,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,129,000 after buying an additional 1,245,837 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,924,000 after buying an additional 947,319 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 74.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,510,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,915,000 after buying an additional 646,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silchester International Investors LLP raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 6,374,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,239,000 after buying an additional 498,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

