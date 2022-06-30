Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) SVP Samantha Pearce Sells 8,508 Shares of Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) SVP Samantha Pearce sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,318,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Samantha Pearce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 8th, Samantha Pearce sold 8,487 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,315,485.00.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $156.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $117.64 and a 52-week high of $186.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JAZZ. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,893 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 80,467 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 26,778 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,377 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

