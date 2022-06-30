JB Capital LLC Acquires 283 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EGP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 13.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,681,000 after acquiring an additional 15,889 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 32.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 112.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,644,000 after acquiring an additional 30,616 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $2,303,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 54.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.56.

Shares of EGP opened at $156.39 on Thursday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $148.33 and a one year high of $229.84. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.20.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 12.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.83%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

