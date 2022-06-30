JB Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 894 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,273,000 after buying an additional 111,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,862,000 after buying an additional 130,932 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,349,000 after buying an additional 556,270 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $348,527,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,390,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,626,000 after buying an additional 18,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total transaction of $4,751,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,562,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,518 shares of company stock worth $26,695,256 in the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $175.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.30. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $241.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.38.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

