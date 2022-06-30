JB Capital LLC Buys 1,841 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

JB Capital LLC raised its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 13.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,139.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $56,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,707.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AB stock opened at $41.78 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $57.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.73.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $903.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

