JB Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Caterpillar by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 21,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAT stock opened at $183.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $97.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.29 and its 200 day moving average is $209.89. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $176.02 and a one year high of $237.90.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

