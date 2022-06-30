JB Capital LLC Buys New Stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000.

USO stock opened at $82.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.90. United States Oil Fund LP has a 52-week low of $43.42 and a 52-week high of $92.20.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

