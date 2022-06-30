JB Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

JB Capital LLC lessened its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 948,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,769,000 after acquiring an additional 160,475 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $938,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA stock opened at $320.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $335.37 and its 200 day moving average is $361.81. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $287.44 and a twelve month high of $457.12.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.9 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 20.39%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

