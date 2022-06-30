JB Capital LLC Has $215,000 Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

JB Capital LLC reduced its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,215 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,824,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,394,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,099,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,629,000 after purchasing an additional 639,624 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,347,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,490,000 after purchasing an additional 501,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,610,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,381,696,000 after purchasing an additional 457,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.69.

DFS opened at $95.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.73. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $88.02 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 14.16%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

